AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $326.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.00 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.40. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

