AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

