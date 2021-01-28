Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $32.91. 841,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 827,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

