Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Cambridge Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,098 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,009,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.00 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.