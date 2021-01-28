Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 4.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $96,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $13.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.91. 108,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

