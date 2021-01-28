Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 54% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $1,520.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,638,737 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars.

