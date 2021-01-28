ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.63. 5,854,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,821,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 226.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 241,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

