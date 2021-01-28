Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 80.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

AMD traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.28. 2,526,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,602,102. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

