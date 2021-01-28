Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 80.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.
AMD traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.28. 2,526,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,602,102. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
