Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Stock Price Up 56.9%

Shares of Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) shot up 56.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

