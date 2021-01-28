Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.08.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.05. 854,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$385.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.72.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

