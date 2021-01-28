Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to $2.25 at CIBC

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

