Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Trading Down 3.5%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 5,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Adventus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

