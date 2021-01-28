Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

