Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.85. Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

