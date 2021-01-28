Aegon’s (AEG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEG. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE AEG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 133,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,711. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Aegon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.