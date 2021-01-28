Aegon’s (AEG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEG. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
NYSE AEG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 133,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,711. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
