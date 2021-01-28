Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.50. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

