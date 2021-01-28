aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $74.94 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $74.94 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

