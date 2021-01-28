Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $116,479.82 and $77,344.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.04 or 0.00891839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.79 or 0.04287403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017812 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars.

