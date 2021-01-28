Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.63. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 311,742 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.