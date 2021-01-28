Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) (CVE:AFE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) (CVE:AFE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 118,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a current ratio of 19.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.94 million and a PE ratio of -59.00.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

