AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $6.96. AGC shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 3,521 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

