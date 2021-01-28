AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2020

Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO opened at $102.80 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.84.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

