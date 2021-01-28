AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.96 and last traded at $112.43. 1,157,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 780,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.84.

Get AGCO alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.