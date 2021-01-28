ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of AGESY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

