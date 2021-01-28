AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

AGF.B traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.76. 199,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,575. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. AGF Management has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.63.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

