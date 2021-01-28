AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AGF.B traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.76. 199,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,575. The firm has a market cap of C$472.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. AGF Management has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$7.26.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

