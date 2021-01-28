AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.64. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 625,619 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$460.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.36.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

