Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGKF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Aggreko stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

