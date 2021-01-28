AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.83. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 243,003 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

