AI Doctor Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $799,214.92 and $134,146.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

