Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Cap of $48.88 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00006032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $48.88 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.80 or 0.04118065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00400211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.01210976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00519673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 180.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00417777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00266826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.