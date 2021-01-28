AIDUS TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $237,743.00 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 190.6% against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $237,743.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AIDUS TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00873814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.69 or 0.04143341 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017424 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIDUS TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIDUS TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.