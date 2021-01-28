Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.18. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 113,446 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$381.33 million and a P/E ratio of 65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.75.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

