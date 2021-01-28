Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0712

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,816.52 or 0.99622243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.02 or 0.00782864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00318054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00182980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00032725 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003774 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.