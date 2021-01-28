Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0691 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $33.68 million and $4.75 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,059.88 or 1.00091002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.46 or 0.00746173 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00312296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00176110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00032116 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

