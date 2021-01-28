Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Trading Down 0.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air China from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Air China alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.