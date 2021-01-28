Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.48. 967,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,372,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $41,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $83,878 over the last ninety days. 34.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

