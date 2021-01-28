Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $269.98 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average of $285.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

