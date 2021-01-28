Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by 41.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of APD stock traded up $7.40 on Thursday, hitting $277.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

