Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $21.63. Air T shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 22,387 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
