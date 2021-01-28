Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $21.63. Air T shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 22,387 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 22,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,473.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

