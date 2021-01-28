Airbloc (ABL) Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $51,745.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

