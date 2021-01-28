Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (AIR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA: AIR) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €146.00 ($171.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €146.00 ($171.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Airbus SE (AIR.PA) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA AIR traded down €0.93 ($1.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting €84.36 ($99.25). 2,738,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.28.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

