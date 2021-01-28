Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Down 6.4%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.31 and last traded at $112.78. Approximately 3,612,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,175,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

