Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.34. 1,109,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 843,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

