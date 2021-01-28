Akropolis Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

