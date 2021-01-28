Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Trading Down 13.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 4,921,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,587,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 366,112 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $4,326,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

