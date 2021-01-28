Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 713 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.