Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 3,709,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,519,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The company has a market cap of $373.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.