Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

