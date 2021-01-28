Alias (ALIAS) Price Reaches $0.0305

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Alias has a total market cap of $801,297.81 and approximately $733.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alias has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00170121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002969 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

